The Fliesbach Family Foundation has announced that Sydnie Willey of Gering is the recipient of the Barbara Fliesbach McAlister $1000.00 scholarship for 2020.
The Fliesbach scholarship may be used at any junior college, four-year college, university or trade school with
an accredited art department.
Sydnie Willey will attend Western Nebraska Community College in the fall. She will study visual arts and psychology. After she graduates from WNCC, she will attend Chadron State College. Her goal is to become an art therapist for hospitals and prisons. She has a strong belief that art has healing abilities that
can bring comfort to those in need of it.
Willey said, “In my life art has been a sturdy foundation. Art has taught me that life is what I make it out to be. Every successful and unsuccessful piece [I create] has made me want to push the limits of my own creative mind and abilities. “
Barbara Fliesbach McAlister was born in Nevada in 1918. She grew up in Scottsbluff being raised by her aunt and uncle, Harry and Grace Weybright Fliesbach. She attended Pasadena City College, majoring in art. She also studied ballet and performed in several productions. Barbara was a gifted artist and studied watercolors with Milford Zornes, well-known watercolorist and teacher. After Barbara’s passing in 2015, her family wished to start a scholarship fund for students interested in pursuing higher education in the arts to honor her memory.
The Barbara Fliesbach McAlister Scholarship will be offered annually.
