Goshen County celebrated its community by recognizing businesses and individuals during the Goshen County Economic Development Corporation Annual Meeting on January 9, 2020.
The Chamber Awards recognize and honor Goshen County citizens who demonstrate excellence and community leadership in volunteerism, entrepreneurship, work ethic and business.
The Big Chief Award recognizes an individual who exemplifies community leadership through business and community service. Dennis Estes with the City of Torrington was this year’s recipient.
Big Land, Devoted Pioneers – Ag Business of the Year Award was presented to Torrington Livestock Markets LLC. This award is for the people who either do or assist those dedicated to making a sustainable life in agriculture.
The Big Land, Limitless Pioneering - Business of the Year Award recognizes any business that has shown limitless growth and community support throughout the year. Pinnacle Bank received this award as they celebrated 101 years in Goshen County.
The Big Land, Open Skies - Star Employee of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding employee who is productive, exhibits commitment in carrying out job responsibilities, whose work reflects a frontier spirit and is ever growing. Sarah Chaires, from the City of Torrington Homesteaders Museum is the Star Employee of the Year.
Big Land, Open Heart - Volunteer of the Year Award: This award recognizes those outstanding volunteers who are making a difference with their open heart, dedicated to Goshen County or has made a significant difference in our community. Annette Nehl from Fort Laramie is always lending a hand any way she can. Annette is this year’s Volunteer of the Year.
The Big Land, Open Opportunity – Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes those innovated and dedicated business entrepreneur(s) or product creator(s) that utilize the open opportunity of Goshen County. Jim and Jody McKenzie of Cowboy Up Coffee/Café received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
The Neil Newman Horizon Award is for those who see a vision beyond the horizon. This year’s recipient was Bob Dietzler of Wyoming Connect Railroad Industrial Park, located in Yoder.
Goshen County Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit organization created in 1987 to encourage business growth and build on local community assets. GCEDC’s mission is to cultivate boundless opportunity for business and community. The organization encompasses all economic development, Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Visitor Center and tourism activities on the behalf of Goshen County.
