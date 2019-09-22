Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
Stan Belieu of Sidney will serve on the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission. Daria Anderson-Faden has been named to the Jail Standards Board.
Troy Sorensen of Alliance and Zane Walker of Scottsbluff were appointed to the Nebraska Potato Development Committee and D. Kare Heilbrun of Mitchell was named to Serve Nebraska: The Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission.
