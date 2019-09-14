Scottsbluff P.E.O. Chapter HN honored Hassie Hood with a $250 scholarship. Hassie, a 2019 graduate of Scottsbluff High School was Chapter HN’s candidate for the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. Established in 2009 to recognize exceptional high school senior women, each P.E.O. chapter may nominate only one candidate for the STAR Scholar Award each year.
Chapter HN nominated Hassie because of her leadership qualities, work ethic and integrity. Hassie was an honor roll student and involved in several extra-curricular activities and sports throughout her high school career. She was very active in both the vocal and instrumental music programs. Hassie’s time outside of school is devoted to community activities, church and her job as a dietary aide at The Residency. Her future aspirations are to attend college and pursue a degree as a dietitian/nutritionist or in nursing with a focus in geriatric care.
