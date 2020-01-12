Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2019 semester. For the semester, 419 students from 21 states and 10 countries were named to the Dean’s List, with 256 students achieving a 4.0 grade point average. Students from the area include:
Alliance: Karli Farritor, Sariah Grant, Mason Hiemstra, Benjamin Nollette, Sydnie Waldron.
Gering: Riley Schilz.
Hemingford: Taeller Ansley.
Scottsbluff: Tiersa Darley,Noah Hergenreder.
