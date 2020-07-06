The High Plains Auto Club recently awarded three scholarships to local students who will be pursuing degrees in automotive technology/welding.
Anthony Walker
Anthony Walker, a 2020 graduate of Gering High School, was awarded the $1,000 High Plains Auto Club Scholarship. He is the son of Ronald and Micki Walker of Mitchell, Nebraska. Anthony plans to attend Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska, or Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska and major in diesel mechanics. His goal is to come back to the community to work at a farming dealership or auto dealership.
Kyle Marsh
Kyle Marsh, son of Melody Marsh of Gering, Nebraska, was awarded the $1,000 High Plains Auto Club Scholarship. He is a 2020 graduate of Gering High School. Kyle plans to attend Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyoming and majoring in welding and diesel mechanics.
Jakob Ratliff
Jakob Ratliff was awarded the $1,000 High Plains Auto Club Scholarship and is a 2020 graduate of Scottsbluff High School. He is the son of Clinton and Kelly Ratliff. Jakob plans to attend Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska. He will major in diesel technology. After completing his education he plans to find employment in the field of diesel technology.
