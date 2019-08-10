The High Plains Auto Club recently awarded three scholarships to local students who will be pursuing degrees in automotive technology/welding. The scholarship money is raised totally from the annual sales of the Toolbox Raffle at the High Plains Auto Club Rock & Roll Classic Car Show held of Father’s Day each year. Daryl Wills, president of the High Plains Auto Club, and Mike Reynolds, Car Show Chairman, presented the scholarship certificates at the May and August HPAC Meeting.
Justin Barnes
Justin was awarded the $570 WNCC Foundation/HPAC Scholarship for the Spring 2019 Semester. He is currently attending WNCC and is majoring in Auto Tech.
Braxton Sell
Braxton was awarded the $1,000 HPAC Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year. He plans to attend WNCC and major in Auto/Welding. He plans to pursue a career of working on and maintaining cars. He is a 2019 graduate of Scottsbluff High School. Braxton is the son of Josh and Heidi Sell of Scottsbluff.
JinLee Sayaloune
JinLee, a 2019 Gering High School Graduate, was awarded the $1,000 HPAC Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year. He plans to attend WNCC and major in auto body and business. JinLee eventually wants to start his own business for auto restoration. He is the son of Bertie and Malychone Sayaloune of Scottsbluff, NE.