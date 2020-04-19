Outstanding students at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have been selected by the University of Wyoming chapter of Gamma Sigma Delta, the honor society of agriculture.
Faculty members nominate outstanding students for these awards, and winners are selected by the chapter’s membership and awards committee. Area students recognized were:
Outstanding Junior
Pine Bluffs – Sierra Shelit, ANVS with concentration in preveterinary medicine
Outstanding Senior
Lusk – Lexie Dockery, agricultural business and finance
Outstanding Masters
Wheatland – Taylor Bush, master’s degree in soil science
