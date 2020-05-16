Honors Harrison Bice Harrison Bice is a member of the Scottsbluff High School's Class of 2020 which was originally scheduled to hold commencement exercises on May 17, 2020. In lieu of recent events, the in-person ceremony was postponed with dates yet to be determined as the COVID-19 situation evolves. Although the ceremony has been postponed, there is still so much to celebrate! The Bice family is hosting a card shower during the month of May to celebrate Harrison's accomplishments. Please mail congratulatory wishes, sentiments, cards or letters to him at 1713 1st Ave, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Additionally, in order to maintain the health and safety of our family, friends and the community, we have made the difficult but important decision to transition Harrison's graduation reception from an in- person celebration, to a virtual one. While the family is disappointed that we cannot celebrate together with everyone physically as we had hoped, we are excited to host a virtual graduation reception in Harrison's honor. Please join us on Sunday, May 17 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. for a drop-in, virtual graduation reception to celebrate Harrison's accomplishments and future plans. If you wish to join us, please RSVP to the Bice family by calling or texting (307)509-0539 to receive further details on how you can attend.
