Jake Paschke from Boy Scout Troop 17 of Gering has earned Scouting’s highest rank, the Eagle Scout. Jake has been a member of Troop 17 for the past four years.
Boy Scout office jobs Jake has held include Patrol Leader, Troop Guide and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. He attended the summer camp at Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch in South Dakota and has earned the 100 Degrees First Award.
Jake is the son of Joe Paschke of Bridgeport and Debbie Duffield of Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.