Jay Milburn of Chadron is among 41 recent high school graduates selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.
Milburn, a recent graduate of Chadron, plans to be a computer science major.
This will be the 21st cohort in the history of the Raikes School, formerly the J.D. Edwards Honors Program. Cohort 2020 boasts the highest percentage of women in Raikes School history at 44%. The cohort includes nine National Merit finalists, and students represent nine majors across three colleges.
