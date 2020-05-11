Jayden Garrett of Chadron was among 45 students who have been named Chancellor’s Scholars at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Jayden is studying nutrition and health sciences (nutrition, exercise and health science option), College of Education and Human Sciences. Parents are Chris and Julie Garrett.
Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.
