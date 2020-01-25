Jeremiah Delzer, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 428 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk. Of the 263 Collegiate Scholars, 84 of them maintained a perfect 4.0 average and are recognized with a pound sign.
Delzer is a sophomore sport management major at Northwestern College. He is the son of Perry Delzer and Joanne Wise of Scottsbluff.
