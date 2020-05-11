Jess Pilkington, Edward Jones financial advisors in Gering, qualified for the firm’s 2020 Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.
This conference recognizes and celebrates financial advisors who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.
Jess Pilkington was among the 800 financial advisors who qualified out of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisors in the U.S. and Canada.
