John Selzer

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors is excited to announce John L. Selzer as its new president. Selzer has served as a board member for the past decade, most recently serving as vice president for the past three years.
Selzer is a 1998 graduate of Scottsbluff High School. He attended the University of Nebraska where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration followed by his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2005. Selzer is an attorney at Simmons Olsen Law Firm in Scottsbluff.