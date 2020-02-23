Jordan Colwell of Scottsbluff was among 30 Nebraska leaders recognized for completing Class XII of Leadership Nebraska with certificates and commemorative awards at a commencement ceremony held Thursday, Feb. 20.
Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state. Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.
