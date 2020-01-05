Joshua Lee Genua has graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications with a minor in Foreign Languages.
He is a Marine making the most of the G.I. bill and plans to pursue his Masters Degree, also from U.N.C. He is the son of Toni Genua of Gering and Joe Genua of Greeley, Colorado.
We are so proud! He is the first of his immediate family to attain such an accomplishment. Joshua served two tours in Iraq and we are blessed and grateful to have him home.
Many thanks to Grandma Shirley and his senior class teachers who were very instrumental in his success!
