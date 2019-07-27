Chapter FC of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) is pleased to announce that Julia Lopez of Scottsbluff is the recipient of a Program for Continuing Education grant from the International Chapter of P.E.O. This grant targets students from the United States and Canada whose education has been interrupted and find it necessary to return to school to improve their opportunity for job advancement.
Julia is getting her Associates Degree in Health Information Management Services at Western Nebraska Community College.