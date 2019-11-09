U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Kaden G. Gerrard graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Gerrard is the son of David G. Gerrard of Torrington, Wyoming and Kim M. Gerrard of Casper, Wyoming.
He is a 2018 graduate of Torrington High School.
