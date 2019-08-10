Kathryn Phillips, a 2019 graduate from Scottsbluff High School, was selected to receive a $500 Scholarship for college from PEO Chapter ET, Scottsbluff.
Kathryn will attend Nebraska Wesleyan College for the 2019/2020 school year. She has plans to major in Sports Management/Business. Kathryn exemplifies the confidence and leadership abilities needed to excel in her pursuit for higher education which will enable her to achieve her career goals.
Her many accomplishments and dedication to excellence is a shining example to Nebraska women of all ages.