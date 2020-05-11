Sunflower Historical Society has selected their 2020 Scholarship recipient, Kendle Frank. She will be receiving an $800 Scholarship.
Kendle is the granddaughter of Raymond Frank (Sunflower graduate 1957) great-niece of Vern Frank (Sunflower graduate 1953), Don Frank (Sunflower graduate 1959) Wilbert Frank (Sunflower graduate 1949) whom all are member of the Sunflower Historical Society. Kendle will be attending this year at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Our Alternate winner selected was Jonathan Theordore Pieper of Mitchell, nephew of Margaret Pieper (Sunflower Graduate 1944) and member of the Sunflower Historical Society.
