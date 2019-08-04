The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), representing the nation’s nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments, has elected Kim Engel, MBA, Director of Panhandle Public Health District, to its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. Engel began her first term on July 1, 2019.
NACCHO is governed by a 27-member board comprising local and tribal health officials who are elected by their peers. The Board also includes ex-officio members representing the National Association of Counties and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.