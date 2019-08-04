Chadron State College is pleased to announce that Kiya Passero of Chadron, Nebraska, is the recipient of the Dr. Richard David Memorial Scholarship, the Dr. Richard David Memorial Scholarship and the Gladden-Rhine Endowed Scholarship for the Fall 2019 semester. Passero will be studying Biology at CSC.
