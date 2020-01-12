U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced the names of 33 Nebraskans she is nominating this year to attend U.S. service academies.
Among those selected by Sen. Fischer is Levi Kicken of Gering High School, nominated to the United States Military Academy.
Congressman Adrian Smith also announced his nomination of four students to the U.S. Service Academies for the class entering in fall 2020.
Among Rep. Smith’s selections is Allen McCumbers of Sioux County High School in Harrison. He was nominated to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado.
