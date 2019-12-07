Linda Sue (Weinmeister) Kehn, 71 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at Grace Chapel with Pastor Bruce Peterson officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Family suggests wearing your favorite color attire. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Chapel or Western Nebraska Arts Center. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
