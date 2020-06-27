Chadron State College alumna Lindsey Boardman of Medicine Bow, Wyoming, earned the Maitland P. Simmons Memorial Award from the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) in March. The award is one of 15 given annually to educators who are in the first five years of their teaching careers.
“This award feels so good. If young teachers don’t find their ‘why,’ they can burn out. Boardman said. “Sometimes teaching can feel like a thankless job. I show up every day for my students, not to be thanked but because I truly love what I do. This award does show that hard work pays off and reminds me to continue to set goals for myself professionally and work towards bettering myself for my students.”
Boardman was scheduled to receive the award at the NSTA national conference in Boston in April, but due to COVID-19, the announcement was made via video conference in late May. The NSTA will assign Boardman a mentor as part of the award.
