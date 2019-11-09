Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that two local residents were among several appointments to Nebraska’s boards and commissions. The appointments provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees and commissions.
Mark (Tony) Kaufman of Gering was appointed to the Greater Nebraska Chief Elected Officials Board, an unpaid position that isn’t subject to approval by the state Legislature.
Elizabeth A. Hilyard of Gering was appointed to the Nebraska Power Review Board, subject to approval by the Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.