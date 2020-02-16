Makenna Christiansen of Oshkosh, received the Board of Trustees Scholarship from Chadron State College. Christiansen is studying Elementary Education at CSC.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska.
