Mark Lamp, a 2019 Mitchell graduate, is among five new resident assistants hired for the 2020 spring semester at Central Community College-Hastings. Resident assistants are student leaders who help the housing coordinator with the operation of the campus’ dorms.
Mark, the son of Mike and Jody Lamp, is a broadcasting major.
