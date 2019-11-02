Bike Walk Nebraska presented Nebraska Department of Transportation Project Manager Maryanne Jacobs with a Board of Directors Champion Award at the Oct. 17 Nebraska Bike Walk Summit in Lincoln.
Jacobs, who works in NDOT’s Gering office in District 5 in the Panhandle, was nominated for her collaboration on improving conditions for bicyclists on state highways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.