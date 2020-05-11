Matthew Palomo, dual member of Troop 50 in Wayne, Pennsylvania and Troop 17 of Gering has earned Scouting’s highest award of Eagle Scout.
Matthew has been a member of Troop 50 for seven years and a member of Troop 17 for four years.
Boy Scout office jobs Matthew has held include Patrol Leader, Librarian, Troop Guide and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. He is also an Ordeal Member of the Order of the Arrow.
Matthew has attended summer camps at Camp Horseshoe in Pennsylvania, Medicine Mountain Scout Ranch in South Dakota and Camp Laramie Peak in Wyoming.
Matthew follows his Dad Basilio Palomo, Uncles Ruben Palomo and Florencia Palomo, and Cousins Sergio Palomo and Thomas Murillo as Troop 17 Eagle Scouts.
Matthew is the son of Basilio and Karen Palomo of Wayne, Pennsylvania.
