Meredyth Gentry, a longtime member of Gering United Methodist Church, will be retiring from handbells as director.
Please join us in celebrating Meredyth’s 40+ years with a free concert and reception to follow at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Cards may be sent to GUMC, attn: Meredyth Gentry, 900 0 St., Gering, NE 69341.
