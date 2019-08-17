Mikala Sweetser of Sidney received her Post Baccalaureate Certificate with Highest Distinction in Diagnostic Medical Sonography from the College of Allied Health Professions at the University of Nebraska Medical Center during graduation on Aug 9.
