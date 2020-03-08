Eastern Wyoming College is proud to announce the recognition of Mr. Mike Varney, Trustee Leadership of-the-Year award for the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees. He received his award at the WACCT conference in Cheyenne, WY on February 12, 2020. Varney bested nominees from each of the Wyoming community colleges.
Mike Varney has been a long-time advocate for Eastern Wyoming College, which began when he was hired as an employee in 1968. Over the next ten years he worked in many capacities. Mike is most proud of his accomplishments in bringing athletics to EWC. His tenure saw the start of men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, track and field, golf and rodeo. He was also charged with the development of a mascot and new colors. Mike has served on the board for 11 years and has been elected treasurer each of those years. He is likely one of the most well-known people in Torrington. He has served on the City Council for 28 years and was Mayor for 16 years.
