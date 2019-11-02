Superintendent’s List (A)
Juniors: Eleazar Garza.
8th Grade: Miah Garza.
Principal’s List (A/B)
Seniors: Jessica Camargo, Danielle Jay.
Juniors: Jaucelin Wynne, Jacqueline Sanchez, Monica Moreno, Raschelle Magdaleno.
Sophonores: Norvel Pacheco, Corina Meyers.
9th Grade: Avery Pedotto, Gisele Guerrero, Aliyah Garza.
8th Grade: Jackson Schwartrz, Lillyan Richardson, Eduardo Ramirez.
7th Grade: Alyvia Clause.
Teacher’s List (A/B/C)
Seniors: Evan Van Winkle, Devin Suhr, Kaitlyn Schleve, Brea Russell, Juana Perez, Isaac Gomez, Caesar Garduno, Braedon Fisher, Dulmar Abdi.
Juniors: Jose Carlos Martinez.
Sophomores: Katlin Van Winkle, Cheyanne Taylor, Aliyah Lovato, Alicia Gutierrez, Kiley Grumbles, Joe Gomez, Kale Gibbons, Lucas Ellis.
9th Grade: Jennifer Richardson, risa Cole, Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales.
8th Grade: Jordyn Taylor-Lopez, Aaron Suhr, America Pacheco.
