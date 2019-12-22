Twenty-nine county officials and affiliates representing 14 counties and two public health departments received Certificates of Achievement for their participation in the Nebraska Association County Officials (NACO) Institute of Excellence. The Institute of Excellence is collaboration between NACO and the University of Nebraska. It provides leadership development for elected, appointed and tangential county officials.
The officials were honored during a presentation at NACO’s annual conference in Kearney, Wednesday, December 11th. Scotts Bluff County Commissioner, Charlie Knapper, County Clerk and Election Commissioner, Kelly Sides and Management Accountant, Lisa Rien were awarded certificates by Nebraska Extension Associate Research and Extension Director, Dr. Jon Westra and NACO President and Lancaster County Commissioner, Deb Schorr.
