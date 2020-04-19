Neal Catron, formerly of Bridgeport, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force during a 1 January ceremony held in the National Archives atrium in front of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.
Pinning him with his new rank was his wife and fellow Bridgeport native, Mindy, their son Parker and daughter Charlotte, his parents Richard and Vikki Catron of Bridgeport, and Mindy’s brother MSgt John Swires Jr. of Sidney.
Lt Col Catron graduated from Bridgeport High School in 2000 and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2005. After graduation he served in the F-16 and F-22 program offices managing development and production projects before being selected for intelligence officer school. Shortly after training, he was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw AFB, South Carolina providing intelligence analysis to the commander and instructed aircrews from across three fighter squadrons the tactics, techniques, and procedures to degrade and defeat enemy threats. He also deployed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn to Baghdad, Iraq proving counter-terrorism and aircrew intelligence support.
Following his intelligence assignment, he began work at the Mission Planning program office outside Boston, MA, as program manager for airdrop and mobility software development, and eventually selected lead program manager for the Joint Mission Planning System. In this role, Neal lead a team of 55 professionals directing and managing the development, testing and sustainment of $200M worth of mission planning capabilities for commanders worldwide across the DoD, coalition, and special operations forces.
He serves today at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. as Chief of the Air Dominance Branch for the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, where he is the focal point for planning and building the budget for a $5.7B portfolio of advanced weapons development and production programs. He advises senior Air Force and Defense leadership on weapons acquisitions while developing and communicating Air Force messages to Congress, other Services, international partners, and the media.
