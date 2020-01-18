Fourteen students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis had perfect 4.0 grade point averages for the fall semester.
An additional 51 Aggie students were named to the NCTA Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
Some of them from the area are:
NCTA Deans List: (4.0 GPA): Dalton Keller of Torrington, Wyoming.
NCTA Dean’s Honor Roll: (3.5-3.99 GPA): Kohltin Lund of Bridgeport, Jacob Jenkins of Mitchell, and Ethan Aschenbrenner and Lauren Nichols of Scottsbluff.
The University of Nebraska’s NCTA is a technical agriculture college offering two-year degrees, certificates and dual credit programs.
Students must be full time enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the designation by NCTA, the sole two-year degree program of the University of Nebraska system.
