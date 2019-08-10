Several area students were named to the Dean’s List and Dean’s Honor Roll at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.
Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the designation by NCTA which is the sole two-year degree program of the University of Nebraska system.
NCTA Deans List: (4.0 GPA) Dalton Keller, Torrington, Wyoming.
NCTA Dean’s Honor Roll: (3.5-3.99 GPA): Ethan Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff; Jebb Ginkens, Harrison; Kohltin Lund, Bridgeport; Logan Van Anne, Gering