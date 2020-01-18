The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
Areas students placed on the dean’s list include:
Alliance: Lourdes Acosta Delgado, Keaton Cottrell, Marque Crowe, Nathan Fancher, Kody Fletcher, Sydney Nordeen, Alyssa Palmer, Owen Shelmadine, Darian Wilson.
Bayard: Joseph Ferrero, Carissa Wolfe.
Bridgeport: Emily Baxter, Trey Janicek, Declan Jeffries, Jack Linders, Brittney Newkirk, Jocelyn Pohl, Natalie Ramirez, Kyler Watts.
Chadron: Zachary Carattini, Corbin Johnson.
Gering: Alexander Duncan, Megan Gifford, Isaiah Henderson, Kadee Land, Carlos Perez, Samantha Powers, Rachel Rawlings.
Mitchell: Bailey Branson, Spencer Couse.
Morrill: Haley VanNatter.
Scottsbluff: Sophia Anaya, Luis Cordova, Dakota Empfield, Robert Hansen, Megan Hayhurst, Krista Holzworth, Lauren Rairigh, Turner Scow, Janet Spengler, Chase Wells.
Sidney: Paige Langley, Annalise Lecher, Jarod Luptak, Emily Mahr, Derek Robb, Macie Rolls, Kelly Von Seggern, Samantha Wamsley.
