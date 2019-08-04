Anjelina Soto of Hemingford and Ella Schalke, Lucy Schlake, and Kooper Knispel of Ogallala each received a medal for a “1” rating for their piano performances at the 2019 Nebraska Music Teacher’s Association Western District Festival. They will soon have the opportunity compete at the 2019 NebMTA State Festival in Omaha on Oct. 19-20.

