Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester Academic Honors List for its traditional undergraduate program.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list. Area students include:
Alliance: Craig Anglesey
Gering: Ava Marez, Grant Maser
Kimball: Madison Wynne
Scottsbluff: Krittika Mahasing, Kathryn Phillips
Sidney: Allison Nesbitt
