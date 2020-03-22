The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 23rd annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.
The awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre and emerging media.
Area students who were recognized include Paige Schneider of Gering High School for visual art and Kimball home school student Timothy Mars for music.
