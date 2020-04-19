EDUCATION
Staff changes at SBPS
Scottsbluff Public Schools announced on Tuesday that some existing staff members will be moving to new roles in the upcoming school year.
According to a press release from the district, Kenna Urwiller will be Assistant Principal of Scottsbluff High School for the 2020-21 school year. Urwiller has taught at Bluffs Middle School for the past eight years.
Urwiller has a Bachelor of Science Elementary Education K-6/Special Education K-9 (Mild/Moderate Disabilities) from the University of Nebraska Omaha, a Masters of Science in Special Education K-12 from Grand Canyon University as well as Masters of Arts in Education- PreK-8 Principalship from the University of Nebraska at Kearney to be completed in July.
Urwiller will replace Justin Shaddick who will serve as the principal at Scottsbluff High School this upcoming school year.
The SBPS Facilities and Maintenance department will have a familiar face in its leadership role with Travis Rickey being named Director of Facilities and Maintenance, the announcement said. Rickey worked for the District since 2007, most recently serving as the Facilities Management Team Leader since 2014.
Rickey holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of New Mexico and succeeds Randy Scott who left the District earlier this year to relocate to Wichita, Kansas.
