The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees and celebrate its newest alumni on Dec. 20 at Baxter Arena.
More than 900 students will walk across the stage to accept their degrees and close this chapter of their educational journey. Among the graduates is Nicholas Harriger of Mitchell, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
