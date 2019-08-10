Chapter FC of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) is pleased to announce that Nichole Campbell of Scottsbluff is the recipient of a Program for Continuing Education grant from the International Chapter of P.E.O.
This grant targets students from the United States and Canada whose education has been interrupted and find it necessary to return to school to improve their opportunity for job advancement. Nichole is in the Associates Degree of Nursing program at Western Nebraska Community College.