The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College took place recently. Due to the Directed Health Measures that are in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was a virtual ceremony.
Some 891 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 220 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program.
Alyssa Vogel of Bridgeport and Haleigh Shuck of Chadron were awarded Associate of Arts Degrees.
Receiving an Associate of Science Degree was Makayla Davidson of Alliance.
Rhiannon Herstedt, also of Alliance, received her degree in Associate of Applied Science Degree in Physical Therapist Assistant.
Victoria Mueller of Gering earned her Diploma in Practical Nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.