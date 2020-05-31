The North Platte (NPNRD), South Platte (SPNRD), and Upper Niobrara White (UNWNRD) Natural Resources Districts partnered with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and others to promote no-till and conservation tillage production in the Panhandle.
The Panhandle No-Till Partnership hosted education conferences, field day tours and offered other educational material to advance the goals and missions of each entity. Recently that activity has remained relatively idle, and the agencies will be using a portion of the remaining funds for scholarships. Each NRD will be allowed one $500 scholarship each year.
SPNRD residents who graduated from high school during the 2019-2020 school year are eligible to apply for a $500 scholarship to any 2-year or 4-year institution. (Eligible institutions include: colleges, technical schools, vocational schools, community colleges, etc.)
Applicants MUST meet the following criteria: be a resident of the District (Kimball County, Cheyenne County or Deuel County Nebraska); be enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year institution; choose a major in a Natural Resources or Agricultural related field.
Eligible applicants will need to submit the signed application form and a personal statement that includes: academic goals and expectations and why they are choosing a Natural Resources or Agricultural related field.
Applications are due no later than June 22, 2020. Please submit the required materials as a package (which includes the application form and personal statement) to: South Platte NRD, P.O. Box 294, Sidney NE 69162.
Information is available on the SPNRD Education Page on the SPNRD website at http://www.spnrd.org/Html/education.html. Forms are available and can be obtained on the website, by email/fax (request) or by stopping into the SPNRD office during business hours.
For more information or if you have questions about the scholarship or the application process please call Shelly Sutherland, SPNRD Public Relations and Education Manager, at 308-254-2377.
