Order of the Eastern Star Dome Rock Chapter #215, Scottsbluff has awarded two $500 Scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Dome Rock presented Scholarship Certificates to Nevaeh Heinold and John Spehar.
Nevaeh plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying veterinary sciences and John plans to attend Eastern Wyoming College, working on his associate degree in welding.
Dome Rock Chapter #215 is providing scholarships in cooperation with the Grand Chapter of Nebraska, Order of the Eastern Star. The generosity of the members of the Eastern Star in Nebraska have made it possible for the members in Nebraska to provide funds for scholarships to High School Seniors across the state.
