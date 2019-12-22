The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer about 1,400 degrees during winter commencement exercises Dec. 20 and 21. Panhandle graduates include:
Alliance: Layne Robert Huss, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Chadron: Shay Lee Chamberlain, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Gering: McKenna Leigh Copsey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management with highest distinction.
Harrison: Nathan Wayne Woodrum, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management.
Minatare: Micki Sue McKibbin, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
Mitchell: Olivia Lynn Michael, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Potter: Jake Boone Johnson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management.
Scottsbluff: Haleigh RaeAnn Brown, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Jordan Ashley Burgener, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Erin Faye Kampbell, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Austin Michael Rogers, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Eduardo Valentin Cruzado, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Sidney: Kaitlyn Anne Berner, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Ryan James Birner, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Samuel Thomas Koeshall, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
